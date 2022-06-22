One more death recorded in Cornwall

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Cornwall.

A total of 929 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 22 (Wednesday) – up from 928 on Tuesday.

They were among 11,041 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.