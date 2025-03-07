MEMBERS of Oddfellows Friendship Groups in Redruth and Truro enjoyed an engaging, illustrated presentation by the ‘Redruth Antiquarians,’ who explained the meanings of various Cornish place names to celebrate the week when Cornwall’s patron saint of tinners, St. Piran, has been in the spotlight.
The talk explored the Cornish language and the rich heritage of the towns, villages, and hamlets, with a special focus on words connected to Cornwall’s mining history.
Titled ‘A Kernow-copia of Cornish Place Names,’ this presentation has been warmly received by several groups across Cornwall, and the Oddfellows sessions were no exception, with many questions from attendees and enthusiastic applause.
Each session was accompanied by a selection of refreshments, including homemade cake, chocolate biscuits, fruit, sweets and hot drinks. Small prize raffles were also held to raise much-needed funds, which will be donated to local charitable causes selected by members.
The monthly take home puzzle sheets were then distributed to members together with a prize craft competition just launched together a choice of free books. Many thanks were offered to those who had baked the cake and assisted with the raffles.
Peter English, the local Oddfellows secretary, reflected after each event, said: “We are grateful to the Redruth Antiquarians for offering these talks during St. Piran's week and to all those attending and particularly those who assisted. during these events.
“The questions and discussions afterward clearly demonstrated the strong interest in the topic. It was wonderful to see our members enjoy the event and the sense of friendship within our groups is something we are truly proud of. And of course, the homemade cake was a hit!”