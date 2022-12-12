A specially chosen oak tree has been planted in Liskeard’s Thorn Park in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy was joined by the Mayoress, Cornwall councillor Jane Pascoe and town councillor Julian Smith.
The oak tree was provided by the Forest for Cornwall in partnership with the Woodland Trust and planted in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy and to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.
An oak was chosen by the town council as it holds a special place in the nation’s culture, history, and landscape, it also supports more life than any other native tree species in the UK. An oak tree can live for many hundreds of years and during that time will absorb atmospheric carbon and lock it up for centuries. In our parks they also have an important role to play by reducing pollution and providing shade.
Thorn Park is a fitting location for the new oak tree as it is one of the 506 parks, playing fields, recreational grounds and green spaces across the UK established and protected in memory of HM King George V.
King George’s Fields are distinguished by heraldic panels carved in stone, one depicting a lion and the other a unicorn and if you look closely these can be seen either side of the main entrance to Thorn Park.
Cllr Cassidy said: “We have planted this tree on behalf of all the people of Liskeard in memory of our late sovereign lady Elizabeth II who devoted her life to our service. Her Majesty was an extraordinary person, and a constant presence and example for each of us, guiding and serving us all for as long as many of us can remember. We will always remember her service.”
Councillor Julian Smith, chair of the town council’s facilities committee, added: “This tree will grow to represent the long period of stability which the late Queen gave to our country through her long reign.”