Officers from Bodmin Police Station raided a property in the town centre in the afternoon of Sunday, March 12, turning up a number of "suspected stolen" items.
A 70-year-old Bodmin man is assisting police with their enquires and is set to attend a "voluntary police interview" following the incident.
Executing a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant, the Bodmin Neighbourhood Team discovered a number of weapons, cash and drugs at the property.
Police confirmed that "numerous Class A and B drugs, knuckledusters, cash and a few bottles of stolen spirits" were captured, with a picture issued by officers suggesting 28 bottles were seized.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Twenty-eight bottles of "suspected stolen" beer on the wall.
"This afternoon (March 12) Bodmin Neighbourhood Team executed another Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant.
"We seized numerous Class A and B Drugs, Knuckle dusters, Cash and a few bottles of stolen spirits."
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the raid occurred at a property in Bodmin Town Centre and that a 70-year-old local man is set to attend a voluntary police interview in due course.
They said: "No arrests but a local man in his 70s will attend a voluntary police interview in due course."