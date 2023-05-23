By the early 1990’s, music had changed and things were a bit more dancey and trancey compared to the New Wave stylings in which OMD had made their name in the decade previous and Sugar Tax was the album where the band tried to muscle in on those sort of stylings. Indeed, the album featured a grand total of one live instrument, a live guitar from Stuart Boyle on the track ‘Sailing on the Seven Seas’. Everything else was made using synths, such as the Casio CZ230S and the extremely extensive usage of the Korg M1 workstation which was all the vogue at the time – not least as it was used in the Madonna track of the same name.