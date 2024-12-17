A Wassail is always free and open to all, especially youngsters, and takes place as near as possible to Twelfth Night. Everyone is encouraged to dress up, carry a lantern or torch, and bring anything to make an ‘infernal din’, such as a musical instrument, pots and pans, or just cheer and clap. Then the apple trees are ‘toasted’, with toast dipped in cider, followed by the Serpent Dance through the trees.