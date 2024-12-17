The purpose of a Wassail is to awaken apple trees from their winter slumbers and scare away any evil spirits that may prevent a good harvest in autumn. The word Wassail first appeared in print in the second play of the Cornish Ordinalia in the 14th Century. Bodmin held their 400th Wassail this year; the inaugural ‘Wassail Lyskerrys’ will take place on January 4, 2025, in a small orchard in Castle Park, Liskeard.
A Wassail is always free and open to all, especially youngsters, and takes place as near as possible to Twelfth Night. Everyone is encouraged to dress up, carry a lantern or torch, and bring anything to make an ‘infernal din’, such as a musical instrument, pots and pans, or just cheer and clap. Then the apple trees are ‘toasted’, with toast dipped in cider, followed by the Serpent Dance through the trees.
For ‘Wassail Lyskerrys’, those who can manage the up-hills of Castle Hill on the way and Pike Street on the way back will be meeting at the Public Hall, West Street, at 4pm to join in the Wassail procession, led by Ilow Splann playing ‘Fer Lyskerrys’ (Liskeard Fair). The alternative is to be at the northern end Castle Park at 4.30pm to welcome the Wassailers and join in Liskeard’s version of this centuries old West Country Wassail.
Then it’s back to the Emily Hobhouse room in the Public Hall for apple based refreshments and a sing song. Email [email protected] for more information.
Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow