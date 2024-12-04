Meetings were held there for over 100 years until, in 1798, a larger building was opened at Friends Place off Pound Street, which burnt down in 1899. Several documents confirm that the 1688 to 1798 building did exist, but no evidence of its exact location have been found. To confuse matters, shown on the 1842 Tithe Map there are two separate fields adjoining the Burial Ground with the name of ‘Meeting House Field’ and another with the name of ‘Meeting House Park’. If any readers can help in the search please email [email protected].