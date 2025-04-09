Although Mayell was described as a Watchmaker at the time, in the following census of 1861 his occupation was given as Watch & Clock Maker, Jeweller and Master Photographer. He is thought to have established the very first photography business in Liskeard. His portrait photos were very popular among the well-off residents of the town, including the Caunter family of solicitors whose offices were on the first floor of the former Lloyds Bank building on the Parade.