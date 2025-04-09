On November 23, 1855 the West Briton newspaper reported on a case heard before the Liskeard Magistrates Mr Jones and Mr Childs, who was also the Mayor of the Borough, which involved two respectable traders.
Thomas White, a baker of No 6 Dean Street, was charged with selling to Edwin Mayell, a watchmaker of No 10 Pike Street, a ‘half-quarter’ loaf of bread, which he weighed after it was brought home, and found it be five ounces short of the statutory weight. The baker said he sold these, a particular kind of loaf, as ‘fancy bread’. The Magistrates did not accept the excuse and fined the defendant one shilling, plus costs of thirteen shillings and six pence.
Although Mayell was described as a Watchmaker at the time, in the following census of 1861 his occupation was given as Watch & Clock Maker, Jeweller and Master Photographer. He is thought to have established the very first photography business in Liskeard. His portrait photos were very popular among the well-off residents of the town, including the Caunter family of solicitors whose offices were on the first floor of the former Lloyds Bank building on the Parade.
In that same census, of 1861, Thomas White was a Master Baker employing three men and three boys. He was Worshipful Master of St Martin’s Masonic Lodge on the Parade and their Treasurer for twenty-six years. For many years White had the contract to supply bread to the Union Workhouse in Station Road; every Tuesday and Friday his horse-drawn wagons could be seen delivering over ninety large loaves each weighing, hopefully, the statutory four pounds.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of Gorsedh Kernow
