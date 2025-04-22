Leanne Attwood, Fundraising Manager at the Sea Life Trust Cornish Seal Sanctuary, said: “With the help of our amazing supporters, we are aiming to raise £1,250 which, when it’s matched, will result in £2,500 being donated towards creating a safe, enriching forever home for our rescued seals. This project is a vital step in securing the future of the animals we care for so deeply here at the Sanctuary.