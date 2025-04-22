THE Sea Life Trust Cornish Seal Sanctuary is hoping to make waves this Earth Day as it launches its Big Give Green Match Fund campaign, aiming to raise £1,250 in just one week to help fund a major project, building new, purpose-built pools for its beloved resident seals.
The appeal is part of the Sanctuary’s ambitious ‘Fund Our Future’ fundraising campaign, a long-term mission to enhance care facilities and ensure long-lasting welfare for marine animals who can’t return to the wild due to lifelong health issues.
The existing pools at the sanctuary have stood the test of time for over 50 years; since the creation of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary back in 1975. As the sanctuary celebrates caring for seals for half a century, they are hoping to secure a bright future for the next 50 years.
This exciting re-development will provide their resident seals with a brand-new home, bigger pools with better filtration and more space for the dedicated Animal Care teams to provide them with lifelong specialist attention.
Thanks to the Big Give’s generous champions, every donation made between April 22-29 will be doubled, giving supporters the chance to make twice the impact at no extra cost.
Leanne Attwood, Fundraising Manager at the Sea Life Trust Cornish Seal Sanctuary, said: “With the help of our amazing supporters, we are aiming to raise £1,250 which, when it’s matched, will result in £2,500 being donated towards creating a safe, enriching forever home for our rescued seals. This project is a vital step in securing the future of the animals we care for so deeply here at the Sanctuary.
“We know that times are tough and giving to charity is a big decision, but that’s why we’re incredibly grateful for every single penny our kind-hearted supporters choose to give. Every pound we receive makes a splash, and for this week only, it makes two!”