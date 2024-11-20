WHEN the Passmore Edwards Free Library opened on Barras Street in 1896, George Hancock Wills was employed as its part-time caretaker.
His salary was just £12 a year, but he was able to continue with his trade of shoemaker. George and his wife Hannah lived, with free rent and heating, in four rooms at the rear of the library. In 1921, the year before he died, he was still working, at the age of 70, in both of his occupations.
Living in those four small rooms in 1939 were 59 year old Caretaker Hilda Lang, George Lang (82, Retired Greengrocer), William Lang (70, Retired Brewery Drayman), Fanny Lang (54, unpaid domestic duties) and Ethel Taylor (16, seeking work).
The Library Flat was still occupied in 1965, by Albert and Alice Turncliffe. If any readers have information to share regarding the Library caretakers, please email [email protected]
Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of Gorsedh Kernow