William married comparatively late in life, at the age of 41, to Helena Isabelle Tucker from Torrington in Devon in 1914, there were no children. To quote the Western Morning News his life was ‘devoted to public service’. Entering Liskeard Town Council in 1917, William was elected Mayor in 1923, 1924 and 1925. He became an Alderman in 1930 and Mayor again in 1932, 1933 & 1934. It was during this last term of office that he died at the age of 63, in March 1935.