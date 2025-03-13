In 1872 a chemist and grocer by the name of Richard Young arrived from Somerset and began trading from number 4 Pike Street (previously known as Tavern Hill).
He lived above his shop in the Henry Rice designed building which is now occupied by ‘On the Wall’. The 1891 census records Richard aged 45, his wife Emily (37), son William Frank (17, an apprentice chemist), and daughters Mary Kate (16) and Edith Emily (15) both scholars. Catherine Bunt (24) was employed as a domestic servant.
When his apprenticeship ended William Frank Young worked alongside his father, trading as R Young & Son, but by 1911 he had become the sole proprietor, trading as W F Young Pharmacist and Photographic Chemist, having dropped the Grocery side of the business. He offered the same day developing of films and plates and a wide range of surgical appliances, including elastic hosiery and trusses.
William married comparatively late in life, at the age of 41, to Helena Isabelle Tucker from Torrington in Devon in 1914, there were no children. To quote the Western Morning News his life was ‘devoted to public service’. Entering Liskeard Town Council in 1917, William was elected Mayor in 1923, 1924 and 1925. He became an Alderman in 1930 and Mayor again in 1932, 1933 & 1934. It was during this last term of office that he died at the age of 63, in March 1935.
Helena Isabelle Young was elected for the remainder of her husband’s last term of office and so became the first female Mayor of Liskeard. She remained a town councillor, a member of the Food Control Committee, president of the Liskeard Food Division, a member of the Cottage Hospital Committee and vice-president of the Liskeard Horticultural Society.
By Brian Oldham, museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow