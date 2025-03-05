MEMBERS of Liskeard Young Farmers Club will be serving up a right tasty treat next month at the village hall in Menheniot.
From 9am to 8pm on Saturday, April 12, locals are invited to join them for their ‘Big Breakfast’ event.
Come along and enjoy a hearty full English, gluten free options are also available, as part of the club’s annual fundraising exploits.
A small breakfast costs £6, medium £8 with a large £10.
The following week, the club will be staging an Easter Bingo night on Friday, April 18 from 7pm at Menheniot village hall.
For £10, you’ll get a book of bingo strips, along with a pasty.
Money raised will go towards the Cornwall Air Ambulance, The Farming Community Network and club funds.