THE 2nd Liskeard Guides have been making a difference by volunteering at the town’s Morrisons supermarket, encouraging shoppers to donate food to the Lighthouse Community Centre Food Club.
The young Guides engaged with customers, explaining how their donations would help support local families in need.
With enthusiasm and dedication, they collected food items, filling trolleys with generous contributions from the community.
Their efforts were met with overwhelming support, as shoppers responded positively, donating everything from tinned good to local produce, as well as £50 in cash donations to help buy extra.
The Food Club, which is located at Bell House in Church Street, provides good quality food at a low cost, while also reducing food waste. It is open five days per week and costs just £5 for membership.