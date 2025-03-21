A 12-year-old boy from Callington has been shortlisted for the prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Award.
George Avery is among just 15 finalists selected for the national competition, impressing judges with his striking photo titled ‘Frisbee Lion’.
The image captures his dog, Betsie, mid-air as she leaps to catch a frisbee, showcasing both her agility and playful spirit.
Now, the young photographer’s work is in the running for the public vote, with animal lovers across the country encouraged to support their favourite image.
He is one of two representatives from Cornwall battling it out for the award, the other is 14-year-old Eva Steel from Truro, who has been shortlisted with her image ‘The Elegant Slug’ - which features an image of a slug at a waterfall in Whitby.
Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and judge, said: “The photos shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award this year are fantastic and really varied, from some sweet and funny pictures of pets showing off their incredible personalities to stunning photos of insects in all their tiny glory.
“This is a brilliant selection of images from some passionate and talented young people - and we urge the public to not only enjoy these photos, but to vote for their favourite too!”
Every year the charity encourages children and young people to take photos of all kinds of animals in a bid to become closer to nature and inspire the next generation to help create a better world for every animal.
Andrew added: “At the RSPCA, we know how incredibly important it is that children and young people feel connected to the natural world and have the drive and passion to protect it.”
The People’s Choice voting closes on Wednesday, March 26 and the winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s socials on Thursday, March 27.