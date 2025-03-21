A 53-year-old man from Truro is currently in custody following a stabbing incident in Liskeard late on Thursday (March 20) evening.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 10.55pm to the Baytree Hill area of Liskeard, following reports that a man had been stabbed.
It was reported that two men, who are believed to know each other, had been involved in an altercation on Church Street.
Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance and the police helicopter.
The victim has sustained a suspected stab wound and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. His injuries are described as ‘serious’, but are not currently thought to be life threatening or life changing.
A man from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information to please contact us on 101 or via the website quoting reference 50250070216.
Alternatively, people can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.