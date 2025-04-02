John K Broad, artist and Cornish Times columnist, wrote ‘Quite a frequent boyish thrill was to run up and see the coach for Tavistock swing out from Webb’s Hotel stables. Lovely of a fine morning to watch the loading up, those four horses meanwhile pawing the ground in their impatience to be off. A moment later, the shrill note of that horn telling us they are well away. Ah! They were lovely times! But there’s William Henry, old Ostler Olver, one mustn’t forget him. As much a part of the old borough as the town clock itself. Grooming over, and the coach having gone, he too turns in for breakfast. William Henry’s little quarters are really a curio of the town, the old stable’s parcel room covered floor to ceiling in pictures of every size and colour. Three pence per head for admission would bring many along to see that unique little gallery.’