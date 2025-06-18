July 27, 1881 — ‘George Brown, 15, who had absconded from Liskeard and apprehended at Plymouth, was charged [before the Magistrates] with having been found hiding in a barrel in the stores of Mr W J Humphries, a grocer of Fore Street, for an unlawful purpose. Having been before the bench on previous occasions, he was sentenced to a month’s imprisonment and three years in a reformatory’.