John Henry Ennor was 19 when his father died and was already an experienced gold miner. In the years that followed, he managed mines with the interesting names of ‘Confidence’, ‘Tribute’, ‘Hercules and Energetic’ and ‘Confidence Extended’, all in the Bendigo district of Victoria. On August 6, 1901 an application to register a new mine was heard before Justice of the Peace Thomas. S. Gibson. The mine was named ‘Tasman Reef Gold Mining Company’, operating at Whipstick, Bendigo. The company’s property was valued at £750, and all the 1,000 shares of 10 shillings each were held by John Henry Ennor.