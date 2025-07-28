The furniture store of Solomon (Liskeard) Ltd has been trading on the Moorswater Industrial Estate for some time now, but 60 years ago their various home furnishing departments were in numbers 8, 9, 12 and 14 Fore Street, as well as a showroom in Well Lane. The founder of the business was Frederick Solomon, who grew up with his sister Ethel in Melbourne Terrace. Before branching out on his own, Frederick was a Cabinet Maker and partner with his father in Solomon & Son of Dean Street. By 1939 Frederick had married and was living above one his shops, 8 Fore Street, with a young family.