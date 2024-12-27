The ‘sold’ sign outside the Methodist Church in Barn Street, Liskeard, made me wonder if its Grade II listing would give protection to the fine wall clock fixed to the balcony. It was made in the 19th century in the Fore Street workshop of watch and clock maker, John Sleep.
In June 1853 Sleep gave evidence at the trial of 25 year old miner, James Carter. He told the court that ‘about nine o’clock in the morning of May 7 the prisoner came to my shop and bought a watch and chain, a key and a ring, amounting to £5 8s 6d., for which he paid with a £5 East Cornwall Bank note and a sovereign, and received change’. Also giving evidence at the trial was John Abraham, a ready-made clothes seller of Liskeard; Carter bought clothes in his shop worth £3 9s 0d, also on May 7, and also paid with a £5 East Cornwall Bank note.
Carter was charged with stealing, on May 7, three £5 notes, five sovereigns and five shillings, the property of recently widowed Ann Pellow, a laundress of Lower Lux Street with two small children. She had received £3 15s compensation when her husband had died while employed as a lead miner at the Wheal Mary Ann mine in Menheniot. In court Ann said that Carter had lodged with her for about ten days until May 7, and on that day he gathered his clothes, paid her 8s for his lodging and did not return. In the evening, Ann went upstairs to put the 8s in her money box, and discovered that it was empty. Carter was found guilty of the heartless crime and sentenced to eight months hard labour in Bodmin Gaol.
Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow