Carter was charged with stealing, on May 7, three £5 notes, five sovereigns and five shillings, the property of recently widowed Ann Pellow, a laundress of Lower Lux Street with two small children. She had received £3 15s compensation when her husband had died while employed as a lead miner at the Wheal Mary Ann mine in Menheniot. In court Ann said that Carter had lodged with her for about ten days until May 7, and on that day he gathered his clothes, paid her 8s for his lodging and did not return. In the evening, Ann went upstairs to put the 8s in her money box, and discovered that it was empty. Carter was found guilty of the heartless crime and sentenced to eight months hard labour in Bodmin Gaol.