It was the grandfather of the five sisters, Christopher Egbert George Busbridge, a dental surgeon of Trion House, on Dean Street, who bought Pendean from the executors of the Albert de Castro Glubb estate in 1948 for £6,250. Two years later he purchased the adjoining Bosenvor from the same executors for £1,000. His granddaughters remember both properties well, two of whom later wrote to Brian: “It was great to meet you and Ian last week, and to look around our much loved family home and find out more about its origins. Please get in touch if you find out any more from the things we gave you.”