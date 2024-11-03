SHOPKEEPERS in Liskeard got into the spirit of Halloween as they created seasonal window displays in the town centre.
A competition staged by the Traders Association was judged by town councillors.
“A huge thank you to all those who took part, and thanks also to mayor Cllr Christina Whitty, deputy mayor Cllr David Braithwaite, Cllr Lori Reid and our newly elected councillor Sylvia Berry who did a marvellous job judging all the wonderful Halloween windows,” said Tracy Adams of the Traders Association.
Pictured are last year’s winner Tara from The Cornish Pudding Company presenting the plaque to this year's winner Angie from Angie's Barbers, and Angie with some of the judges.