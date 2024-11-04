The net revenue budget for 2025/26 is forecast to be £825-million. After council ‘income’ is taken into account, such as council tax (around £417-million), a 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes introduced next year (£23.7m), business rates (£273.7-million) and government grants (£101-million), that leaves the local authority still short to the tune of £9-million. The committee met to discuss ways in which that amount can be reduced further still.