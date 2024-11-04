ALL Cornish town and parish councils are being advised to get behind a coordinated response to the government’s bid for a “devolution revolution” to ensure that the “one and only” option for the Duchy is to give more political powers to Cornwall alone and not a broader combined South West region.
Mayors and clerks of the larger towns in Cornwall met recently to discuss a coordinated response to deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s call for a “devolution revolution” across the country.
They came to a consensus view that any deal should be centred on Cornwall alone and not shared with Plymouth, Devon or a wider South West region as has been suggested in other areas. They are now encouraging all town and parish councils in Cornwall to formally approve their statement.
They state: “The economic landscape of Cornwall is unique to us – and not shared with our neighbours in Plymouth, Devon or the ‘Greater South West’. While we do face some serious challenges, we also have many opportunities, such as our mineral wealth and potential for green energy – as well as our resilient and resourceful people.
“The government favours devolution to ‘sensible economic geographies’. Cornwall fits the bill. And while ‘sensible economic geographies’ are important, we also need to think about devolution in terms of areas and regions that local people truly identify with.
“We in Cornwall have a huge affinity with the history, culture and identity of the place we call home – an identity recognised in our status as a protected National Minority, and in the burgeoning interest in our language and heritage. Devolving powers to Cornwall would lock in support for the ‘devolution revolution’. By contrast, devolving powers to a hybrid authority with which local people feel no affinity would risk undermining local democracy.”
Their statement adds: “The people of Cornwall are keen to embrace devolution, and to take on extra powers to help us shape our land for future generations. Devolution to Cornwall alone, or – subject to the consent of our neighbours on Scilly – to a Cornwall/Isles of Scilly combined authority, would enjoy massive local support.”
The councils’ call for Cornwall-only devolved powers supports moves by Cornwall Council to stand on its own and not with Plymouth City Council or any other combined authority.
Political group leaders at Cornwall Council, alongside the Duchy’s six MPs, have written to Angela Rayner stressing that any devolution settlement has to be on a Cornwall-only basis and it cannot be conditional on moving to a mayoral model, which was previously thrown out by Cornwall Council following a negative reaction from the public.
Their letter said: “Despite not being formally invited to submit an Expression of Interest in securing a devolution settlement, which was afforded to Plymouth as a ‘devo desert’, we want you to know that Cornwall is ready, willing and able to participate in the Government’s ‘new wave of devolution’ in its own right, as opposed to any suggestion of a combined authority that stretches across the Tamar.”
Cornwall Council currently has a Level 2 devolution deal with the government which gives the local authority certain additional powers including control over its adult education budget, the creation of a Cornwall Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) Commission and an additional £500,000 to support Cornish distinctiveness and the Cornish language.