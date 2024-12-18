A PICTURE is a time portal into a moment in the past and in the age where the ability to take, share and communicate photographs and moving images in ways that previous generations may never have comprehended, it is thanks to collectors and historians that we can enjoy the pictures of the past from the present.
Local historian, photograph collector and Voice reader Barrie Doney has no shortage of pictures and stories from Cornwall’s past, which he shares with Voice Newspaper readers every week.
Barrie’s collection comprises of cuttings and photographs from multiple times and places across Cornwall, with this particular collection spanning from 1890 to 1993 and featuring everything from hotels that are still iconic today to railway stations after construction and visits from members of the royal family.
It also includes the narrow streets of Bodmin prior to demolition of old housing and the widening of a road to create Dennison Road post World War II.
Barrie says of this picture: “Very few trees and only one car in the 1920's. Renamed the Carlyon Bay Hotel in the late 30's. Favourite venue for Royals and Stars performing at the Coliseum” (Barrie Doney)
Barrie says of this picture: Bodmin General station, the terminus of the GWR line to Bodmin Parkway in 1890. Not a dwelling in sight.” ( )
Barrie says this picture shows: “Junction of Rhind Street and Pool Street before demolition and widening for Dennison Road. Church Tower at the end of the road.” (Barrie Doney)
Barrie says of this picture: “The motor rail train arriving at St Austell in the 1970's. Less fossil fuel. Less pollution. Less traffic jams. Less accidents. Less hold ups. Less breakdowns. Less road wear. Less stress!!” (Barrie Doney)
Blisland Carnival in 1934 (Barrie Doney)
Barrie says of this picture: “Royalty in Bodmin. A visit to the Bethany Aids Respite Centre by Princess Diana in 1993 at Bodmin, also involved a walkabout with all the crowds that assembled to greet her.” (Barrie Doney)