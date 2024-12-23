A PICTURE is a time portal into a moment in the past and in the age where the ability to take, share and communicate photographs and moving images in ways that previous generations may never have comprehended, it is thanks to collectors and historians that we can enjoy the pictures of the past from the present.

Local historian, photograph collector and Voice reader Barrie Doney has no shortage of pictures and stories from Cornwall’s past, which he shares with Voice Newspaper readers every week.

Barrie’s collection comprises of cuttings and photographs from multiple times and places across Cornwall. This particular compilation features pictures from his vast Bodmin collection, featuring photos and cuttings of how Bodmin’s historic county town looked in times gone past prior to redevelopment or change.

It includes a sight soon to be extinct on the town’s high street - bank branches side by side and snapshots of a Bodmin from yesteryear.

Barrie says of this picture: “Jack Richards & Sons., Builders. Burnards Lane. This is now Dennison Rd. The garage was demolished to enable the road to be widened, but the house still stands with a new garage at the rear. There are still two members of the family still alive." ( Barrie Doney )

Local historian, photograph collector and Voice reader Barrie Doney has no shortage of pictures and stories from Cornwall’s past. Barrie says of this picture: “The Chestnuts Hotel on Fore Street, Bodmin. Henry, Nora and Graham (Trigger) Treglown were among those who ran it. Harry and Barbara Runnals lived in the flat down behind. After being derelict for decades, it was demolished and replaced with the Chestnuts family hub and Bodmin foyer.” ( )

Barrie says of this picture: “The demolition of Pool Street Chapel to make way for the construction of Dennison Road in the 50's. After the chapel closed Paul Madeley had a DIY outlet in it.” ( Barrie Doney )

Barrie says of this picture: “When the Coronation of King George VI was celebrated in 1937, this arch was erected by the residents of Rhind Street in Bodmin.” ( Submitted )

This picture shows two banks in Bodmin side-by-side. Barrie said: “Our last bank is about to close and yet years ago we had banks side by side in Bodmin. How times change.” ( Barrie Doney )