DRIVERS in and around Launceston are set to face disruption as works begin on the A30.
National Highways, the organisation responsible for the upkeep of roads across the country, has announced that work is set to get underway along a stretch of the A30 which passes through Launceston.
Works have been scheduled to ‘resurface and repair’ the road along the stretch.
Between November 4 and November 9, a 4.2-mile stretch of the westbound carriageway, from the slip road at Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, will be closed to allow for these ‘essential’ works.
This maintenance is being undertaken between 8pm and 6am, forcing late night and early morning drivers to be diverted via the A388, adding to their journey times.
However, motorists will be facing more than just five days of disruption.
The national organisation has also planned further work for the area only three days later.
Drivers along the route will face further disruption, as the westbound stretch is once again penciled for closure.
Between November 11 and November 20, the westbound carriageway will be closed again, however during this period, the road will be off limits between 7pm and 6am.
Once more, local drivers will be diverted via the A388 along Hurdon Road and the Link Road, increasing traffic in these areas.