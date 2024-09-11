NORTH Cornwall’s Liberal Democrat MP, Ben Maguire has pledged his support to British farmers on the National Farming Union Back British Farmers Day.
At the General Election, the Liberal Democrats set out a plan involving accelerating the rollout of the new Environmental Land Management schemes with an extra £1-billion a year, renegotiating the Australian and New Zealand trade deals ensuring the high animal welfare and environmental standards of British farmers’ standards are not undercut and negotiating comprehensive veterinary and plant health agreements with the EU
Mr Maguire has pledged to be a voice for farmers and rural communities across North Cornwall, fighting for a fair deal for them.
Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire said: “Farmers were taken for granted so badly under the last Conservative Government. Now as a Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall I will stand up for our farmers and rural communities.
"The previous Conservative government, through incompetence and indifference, failed to support farmers in our community. The new government has to do the right thing and provide farmers with the fair deal they deserve.
“Liberal Democrats back British farmers. At the General Election, we called for a £1-billion a year funding boost for our farmers and we’ll keep holding the new government to account.”