Nominations are now open for the Community Champion Awards 2025.
These awards are for those who have made a positive difference to life in Liskeard. They recognise individuals, local businesses and groups, and can be made for a wide range of voluntary endeavours including:
· Actions which bring the community together
· Positive environmental impact
· Community service
· Helping others or a charity and acts of neighbourliness
· Someone who has battled against the odds for something they believe in
· Gaining exceptional recognition for Liskeard
The Awards are presented at the Annual Town Meeting which will take place on Monday, March 10 at 7pm in the Public Hall. The event is open to all and it’s free to attend with refreshments afterwards.
Details and nomination forms are available from the Liskeard Town Council website, the Town Council office at 3-5 West Street, or the Tourist Information Centre & Museum on Pike Street.