NOMINATIONS are now open for the Liskeard Community Champion Awards 2024.
The community champion awards are given to local residents who are recognised for their hard work in making a positive difference to life in Liskeard.
The awards recognise individuals, local businesses and groups, and can be made for a wide range of voluntary endeavours including:
• Actions which bring the community together
• Positive environmental impact
• Community service
• Helping others or a charity and acts of neighbourliness
• Someone who has battled against the odds for something they believe in
• Gaining exceptional recognition for Liskeard
Last years winners included:
John, from the Little Shop DVDs & Games, who won in the individual category.
John was awarded for his dedication in creating a safe place for all ages to meet up and have fun during his Wednesday war games night. It was said that John has put in his own time and money to providing this for young and old and it is great appreciated.
The Ploughman’s Festival team who put on a market and free music festival each summer were also awarded.
The team work hard to showcase local talent as well as promote local businesses and organisations.
Awards are presented at the Annual Town Meeting which will take place on Thursday, March 21 at 7pm in the Public Hall – this is a community meeting open to all.
Details and nominations forms are available from the Liskeard Town Council website at https://www.liskeard.gov.uk/notices/ or the Town Council office at 3-5 West Street, and the Tourist Information Centre and museum on Pike Street.