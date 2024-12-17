RESIDENTS of Saltash are being asked to nominate their ‘Community Heroes’ after entries opened for the annual Civic Awards put on by the town council.
The awards recognise individuals or community and voluntary groups based in Saltash, who have made a positive contribution to the local community.
The six award categories are:
- Contribution to the Community
- Youth Achievement
- Lifetime Achievement
- Youth Group Leader Award
- Sporting Achievement Award
- Cultural Contribution Award
Whether it’s through supporting young people, enhancing cultural life, excelling in sports, or providing a lifetime of service to the community, these awards are a way for Saltash to recognise the outstanding efforts of its citizens.
For more information on criteria and to nominate, visit the Saltash Town Council website. Nominations must be received by Monday, February 3.