Official guidance issued by GWR regarding the strikes said: “On strike days (January 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later (07:30) and all journeys must be completed by 18:30. The day after the strikes (Sunday 8 January) will also be affected. Trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.”