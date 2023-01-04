The latest disruption comes amid an ongoing industrial dispute between Great Western Railway, other railway operators, Network Rail and trade unions.
Strikes called by ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) and the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) between January 3 and January 7 have led to all services in Cornwall being cancelled, both on the main line to Penzance and connecting branch lines, including the Liskeard to Looe service.
The ongoing dispute, over pay and working conditions, has led to no services calling at any station in Cornwall until Sunday, with extremely limited services arriving and departing from Plymouth on January 4, 6 and 7.
There will be no services west of Bristol on Thursday, September 5.
GWR has warned that when services resume on January 8, there will continue to be disruption with services starting later and some short notice alterations and cancellations.
Official guidance issued by GWR regarding the strikes said: “On strike days (January 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later (07:30) and all journeys must be completed by 18:30. The day after the strikes (Sunday 8 January) will also be affected. Trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.”
Services affected by the industrial action:
Wednesday, January 4: All trains in Cornwall are cancelled, with a ‘very limited’ service running between London Paddington and Plymouth every other hour and a service between Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth. The sleeper service to and from London Paddington is cancelled. Services will start at 07:30 and all journeys must be completed by 18:30.
Thursday, January 5: There will be no services in Devon or Cornwall on January 5. The Night Riviera sleeper service will be cancelled.
Friday, January 6: All trains in Cornwall are cancelled, with a ‘very limited’ service running between London Paddington and Plymouth every other hour and a service between Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth. The sleeper service to and from London Paddington is cancelled. Services will start at 07:30 and all journeys must be completed by 18:30.
Saturday, January 7: All trains in Cornwall are cancelled, with an ‘extremely limited’ service running between Bristol and Plymouth and no connecting services to London Paddington. Services will start at 07:30 and must be completed by 18:30.
Sunday, January 8: Services are scheduled to run to and from Cornwall, including Liskeard and Bodmin Parkway, however services will continue to be disrupted with a reduced level of service throughout the day. There will be a later start to services in the morning and some late-night services may be cancelled. The Night Riviera sleeper service will resume.