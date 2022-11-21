Joining all the regular presenters for the Christmas run are some old voices that have been with the station since its inception. From November 25, Breakfast Show (7am) is hosted by Phil Seeva and at weekends, Adrian Elliott and Neil Farley. Mid-morning offers David Ambler, Alana Jefferys, Jackie Hocking & Rachael Southern, Mark McCartney and Lee Edwards, while Ken Strange, DJ SBEEE, Simon Crosbie, Martin Calvert and Steve Morgan & Pete Morgan ease listeners into the afternoon. Drivetime is steered by Steve Roffey, Mike Allsopp and Barry Green with Tim Alsop, Mark Cooper, Steve Hunt, Beth Hallissey, Paul Program and Bryan Ugalde & Jodie Clarke rocking the evenings. For the late nighters, taking you up to midnight are Songs From The Attic with Zac Leon, Danny Smith & Caleb Woodhouse, Jason Shaw & Richie Fowell and author Roland Monger.