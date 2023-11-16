A nine year old from Cardinham has challenge himself to run 330 miles of the Cornish coast path to raise money for charity.
Accompanied by his dad and a support crew of his mum and brother, Max, who are in charge of the drop offs and pickups, Freddie is completing the challenge by running in 4.5 - 6.5 mile long bursts every week over 52 weeks.
Freddie began his journey in Plymouth and has so far made it to Falmouth.
Freddie hopes that his running challenge will encourage others of all ages to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle whilst also enjoying the natural sights that the Cornish coast offers.
He has so far raised over £500 for Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
To follow Freddie’s journey follow @freddierunscornwall on Instagram.
Donations can also be made via text to Cornwall Wildlife Trust with FREDDIERUNS 70085