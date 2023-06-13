“After the first Lord Mayor, who arguably inspired the flamboyant costume, each has had a specially designed robe and a hat or headgear which have become more elaborate over the years. There is a chain of office that is handed over each year – a heavy chain with a brass anchor. They have to deliver a speech when they take over giving a declaration of what they will do for the village during their year in office, they are then transported around the village on a cart pushed by a team of ‘Merry Men’ to each of the pubs where they ‘test’ the ale for quality and deliver a certificate if it is found to be up to standard. Their first day in office then ends with the Lord Mayor ‘Meeting the Tide’ - getting a dunking in the harbour!