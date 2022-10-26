Nightclub owners fined for health and safety breaches
Friday 4th November 2022 5:00 pm
The Club St Austell Limited. Picture: Google ()
A LOSTWITHIEL company which runs a nightclub in St Austell has been fined £9,300 for health and safety failures and ordered to pay £20,953 costs as well as a £170 victim surcharge.
Management at The Club St Austell Limited, which is run from Unit 2, Restormel Estate on Liddicoat Road, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, to on or before February 2019 and on or before February 2022, failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees in respect of work being undertaken at The Club at 14 High Cross Street, St Austell.
Policy failures included the absence of a fully effective CCTV system and fire alarm panel and a failure to ensure employees were adequately trained in health and safety.
