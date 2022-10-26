Management at The Club St Austell Limited, which is run from Unit 2, Restormel Estate on Liddicoat Road, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, to on or before February 2019 and on or before February 2022, failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees in respect of work being undertaken at The Club at 14 High Cross Street, St Austell.