NHS South West thanks our Queen’s Nurses

Next week, the UK will be coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of the Queen’s service. Part of these celebrations include ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday, June 5, an opportunity to thank our NHS colleagues for the care, compassion, and kindness they give to people in the South West.

Colleagues, communities, and NHS organisations have worked so hard over the last 12 months, caring for seriously ill Covid patients, whilst at the same time coming together to deliver the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme. Now, staff are taking part in the most ambitious catch-up programme in NHS history to help bring down waiting times for patients.

Supporting the elective recovery programme are our prestigious South West Queen’s Nurses and we would like to say a big Royal ‘thank you’ to them.

The title of Queen’s Nurse is awarded to nurses who have shown a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice. The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) brings together community nurses to develop their professional skills, support people to be treated at home rather than in hospital and make the best use of technology.

In November 2021, Laura Ireland and Jo Broderick, Community Children’s Nurses with Children and Family Health Devon (CFHD), were awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse. They joined Lisa Pullen who was awarded Queen’s Nurse status at CFHD in 2019.

Jo Broderick Children’s Community Nurse for CFHD said:

“I feel honoured and delighted to achieve this prestigious award. Our service has evolved so much over the years and we are keeping children and young people out of hospital, nursing them at home and in their communities where they belong and thrive. I am looking forward to the next phase in my development and career as a Queen’s Nurse.”

Laura Ireland also Children’s Community Nurse for CFHD said:

“I’m feeling really proud and honoured to have been given the Queen’s Nurse award. I look forward to the opportunity to network further with other Queen’s Nurses across the country.”

Beverley Mack, Children’s Alliance Director for CFHD said:

“We are extremely privileged to have Jo, Laura, and Lisa, as nationally recognised exemplars of best nursing practice, working to improve the lives of our young patients and their families here in Devon.”

Deborah O’Nyons, Clinical Lead for Supported Self-Management, at NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group, is a Queen’s Nurse in Cornwall. Deborah said:

“The QNI has opened up new opportunities and enabled me through the QNI Innovation fund to develop new opportunities to personalise care and help people have better outcomes. What makes the QNI special for me is that it represents strong and compassionate female leadership which is inspiring, they seek to develop the Queens Nurses to develop and grow and be innovative.”

Arielle Goodbourne, Hannah Blake, and Paula Ratcliffe, three of Livewell Southwest’s District Nurses were also awarded the Queen’s Nurse title in November 2021.

Arielle, who has been a registered nurse for 12 years, and in the community for eight of those, said:

“I’m excited to see where the title will take me and hope that I can use the benefits of networking with other like-minded colleagues to continue to improve the quality of care we provide.”

Paula who began her career in nursing as a Health Care Assistant before applying to complete her nursing degree said:

“I look forward to helping in the development of services as part of my new Queen’s Nurse role.”

After starting her career in the community, Hannah felt an immediate connection with the role that she was providing and decided to pursue a career caring for people:

“To be given the title of a Queen’s Nurse is an extraordinary honour and I am extremely fortunately to work alongside an incredible team who support me to improve, share and develop my practice to ensure patients are provided with excellent care within their community.”