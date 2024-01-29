A CRITICAL incident declared for health and care services in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has been stood down today (Monday, January 29).
Local health and care services remain under significant pressure and residents are encouraged to continue to choose ‘where is best’ alternatives including local pharmacies, GP surgeries, 10 minor injury units, the urgent treatment centre at West Cornwall Hospital or NHS111 online.
Staff from across health and care systems have been working together to support people discharged from hospital by arranging packages of care and providing financial support through the use of one-off grants known as personal health budgets, over the past week.
It was also said that team have worked to avoid admissions by using alternatives which saw patients supported through NHS services at home in virtual wards and being cared for in local community assessment and treatment units."
It was reported that local GP surgeries also provided an extra 2,500 appointments over the week (between January 23 and 28) funded through the integrated care board, which ensured additional clinics could be run during that time.
Susan Bracefield, chief nursing officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board added: “I want to thank our residents for their support in reducing pressures on the emergency department by using the best service for their needs.
“The system critical incident has now been stood down, but health services remain busy and I would ask people to still choose where is best from the network of community services available. This includes local pharmacies, our 10 minor injury units, the urgent treatment centre at West Cornwall Hospital, GP surgeries or NHS111 online.
“I also want to thank our patients and their families for their patience and understanding with our frontline staff when facing longer waits than we would want.
“Our health and care staff have continued to work tirelessly throughout the system critical incident. I want to thank them for all they have done over the last week and as we continue through the busy winter period.”
The system critical incident was declared on Sunday, January 21, and run until today, following sustained pressure across our health and care services.
For ‘where is best’ advice to help you access the right health and care services visit: https://cios.icb.nhs.uk/help-us/where-is-best-for-you-this-winter