People in Cornwall experiencing a mental health crisis can benefit from support through the national NHS helpline, 111.
This national number can now be used by people who are worried about their own or somebody else's mental health to access an experienced mental health team within the county.
Lynsey Attwood, Operational Manager of Adult Mental Health Crisis services for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust says: “For several years we have had our own free, local helpline offering 24/7 signposting and support. But we encourage this change to a single point of access via 111. Now there is one, easy to remember number to call for anyone feeling mentally or physically unwell.
“People calling 111, and selecting the mental health option, will access the same 24/7 mental health signposting and support service that has been in place since 2020.”
To access mental health support, callers should dial 111 and select the mental health option when prompted. They will then get through to the local, professional mental health team. The team will help callers in crisis, providing support and advice along with signposting to other services available within the county.
NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Talking Therapy Services is also available for people aged 16 and over who need help with conditions such as anxiety or depression. They also work with people experiencing negative symptoms of the menopause or sleep issues. People can access this service via their GP or self-refer through the Talking Therapies website.
The NHS continues to advise people to call 999 if there is a serious risk to life.
For more information about mental health services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly or to access support, visit the Trust's website.