BUSINESSES near to the site of the Boardmasters festival in Newquay have issued updates on the impact it is having on their operations.
Tai Sing, a chinese restaurant, and vehicle detailers Car Vogue, located near to the Newquay train station have both said that there is no vehicle access to the car park for the duration of the event, between August 5 and August 13.
One of the businesses criticised Great Western Railway and the festival organisers for the blockage of access as a result of the event, which has seen the car park commandeered for use as a shuttle bus service for festival goers.
Vehicle detailers Car Vogue said: “Unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control by Great Western Railway and Boardmasters there is no vehicle access into the GWR Station car park from Monday, August 5 until Tuesday, August 13.
“Rest assured that we are open as usual in every other way so come on in and see us. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and please call us at the shop if you need any help.”
Another Newquay business, Tai Sing, said: “We are open as usual! However, due to the combined efforts of GWR and Boardmasters, unfortunately there is currently no vehicular access to the Newquay Train Station Car Park as it has been commandeered for their shuttle bus service.
“The Car Park will remain closed till 6am on Tuesday, August 13. So it should be accessible to our customers again in time for our opening hours from August 13 onwards. We sincerely apologise to you all for this inconvenience.
“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone here on Station Approach, these two large corporations are not willing to make any compromises. In the meantime, if you’re looking to place an order to pick up in-store and you need a car in order to do so, regretfully, you will need to find an alternative parking arrangement.
“If you’re looking to pick up something in Asda across the road, they do have parking spaces over there which are within walking distance of our shop. Additionally, due to the closure of the B3276, we will be unable to make deliveries to addresses starting from Porth onwards (including Watergate and Tergurrian) during the Boardmasters Festival. Again, our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”