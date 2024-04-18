A NEWBIE runner from Dobwalls will be travelling up to the UK’s capital this weekend to help raise money for people suffering with leprosy.
Morwenna Sayers will be taking on the gruelling 26.2 miles of the London Marathon this weekend (April 21) in aid of the LEPRA charity.
A relatively new runner, Morwenna first took up running back in March last year after starting Slimming World.
From losing two stone, she decided it was time to give herself a little boost in her weight loss journey.
She explained: “Urgh, who likes exercise?
“Certainly not me.
“It needed to be cheap, and convenient.
“I cant commit to an exercise class.
“I started a couch to 5k program.
“I nearly quit on week one.
“It was hard, I was so out of breath and everything ached.
“But I kept going.
“By week nine I was running for 30 mins without stopping.
“In August I ran my first half marathon and I have a place to run the London Marathon in April 2024.
“I didn’t see any of this coming when I walked through those doors in January!”
Morwenna has said that her training has been going well and has recently achieved a big milestone of completing a 20 mile training run.
As she prepares to travel up this London, Morwenna expressed: “A huge 'thank you' to everyone who has sponsored me have now exceeded my target, so thank you' again.
“I'm running for the charity LEPRA which provides support for people in India and Bangladesh who are affected by Leprosy.
"Hopefully, when it comes to the London Marathon, I will do LEPRA proud on the day!"