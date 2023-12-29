AS 2023 comes to an end and we welcome the New Year, many of us will be heading out (or staying in) to celebrate the beginning of 2024.
Take a look to find out what's going on in your local area -
Looe
- Firework displays - 6pm and midnight. Both displays are fired from the Banjo Pier with the best viewing from Hannafore, Pennyland and West Looe Quay and the seafront – visitors are encouraged to attend all events in Looe in fancy dress!
Downderry
- Masquerade Party at Bewshea's at 6.30pm - £45
Seaton
- Family celebration at The Smuggler's Inn from 7:30pm
Liskeard
- New Years Eve party at the Caradon Inn, Upton Cross from 8:00pm
- Party at Wheal Tor, Pensilva from 8pm. Songs from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s, buffet and dancing. There is a fancy dress theme of ‘Anything that goes together’– dress up as a pair or a group!
- Party at the Sportsmans Valley Hotel, Menheniot from 9:00pm
- Welcome the New Year in at Great Trethew Manor Hotel. Live music from Zalick, nibbles, buffet and dancing until midnight – with bubbly to welcome the New Year in from 7pm, tickets £45
Saltash
- New Year's Eve beach party at China Fleet Country Club from 7pm
Callington
- Stargazer New Year's Eve live at Callington Social Club from 9pm
Bude
- Nirvana tribute at the Bullers Arms from 8.30pm
- New Year's Eve pre-party party at The Barrel from 4pm till 10pm
Launceston
- New Year's at the Firebrand Taproom from 7.30pm
- Welcome in 2024 in style with Trethorne’s Family New Years Eve Party from 7pm
- Saturday Night Dance Club feat Paddy DubDread Roberts at the White Horse from 6pm
- Live music on New Year's Eve at the Rising Sun Inn, Altarnun with Aaron Chinn at 9pm
- Kick off your New Year celebrations with some late 70s to late 80s tunes at the Bell Inn, Launceston from 3pm
Holsworthy
- Dress to impress at the White Hart, Holsworthy. Open all day, tickets from 10.30pm
- Live music from Unrivaled from 9pm at the Bradworthy Inn
Bodmin
- New Years Glitter Ball Party at The Beat from 8pm
Newquay
- Make your way through the town, into the bars or join in the party at Central Square – fancy dress is encouraged! Fireworks will be displayed at midnight from Newquay Harbour.
Truro
- This year, there will be two New Year’s Eve fireworks displays for the whole family to enjoy, brought to you by Truro City Council. On Sunday, December 31 at 7.30pm there will be a family display. Then a display at midnight to welcome the New Year. Both displays can be viewed from Lemon Quay and are free to attend.
Redruth
- Old Time Barn Dance Night with Su and Jules in the Millenium Community Hall, Redruth. Doors 7.30pm starts at 8pm
- New Year's Eve with the Budgie Smugglers from 7.30pm at Gwel An Mor Resort
St Austell
- Come and see in New Years Day on December 31 with Sophie Da Mey at The Pitch, St Dennis from 9.30pm
- Hollywood movie themed fancy dress party at the Four Lords, Par from 9.30pm
Penzance
- The Admiral Benbow will be hosting its famous annual New Year’s Eve party. This year they have MARS mixing some classic house and Groove Lounge with their inimitable groovy funk mix.
- Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Blacks of Chapel Street with food and music for all.