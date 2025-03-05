A NEW village shop and community facility has opened in St Neot.
When the long-time owner of the previous village store retired, Nigel and Tina Lapthorne stepped in to provided a much welcomed temporary shop at Cotts Yard.
But the plan had always been to create a bigger shop and kitchen as an extension to the pavilion at the playing field.
Now, that project has been realised, and people have been streaming in to pick up their groceries and see the new facility, said parish councillor Tracey Hooper.
The Lapthornes will continue to run the village shop business and as of April, will open a cafe within the pavilion. The kitchen and tea-room will be also be bookable for community groups and private hire.
“People are delighted,” said Cllr Hooper.
“The most important thing is that it’s been community driven. We’ve had five meetings through the process, averaging 50 people in attendance each time.
“People told us they wanted a tea room, and an enhanced kitchen for the pavilion, and they wanted to be able to walk their dogs to the shop.”
St Neot’s Post Office Service will relocate to the pavilion on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
The entrance to the shop has been fenced off from the play area so that those with dogs can bring them along. With a disabled access toilet, and wide access into and around the aisles, the facility has been designed with wheelchairs, mobility scooters and buggies in mind.
The lion’s share of funding for the circa £200k project has come from Cornwall’s Levelling Up Fund, said Cllr Hooper, with the Parish Council match funding 10% of this grant. Community fundraising and donations from local businesses have been a vital aspect in realising the scheme.
An official opening celebration is set to take place on April 5.