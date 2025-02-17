A BRAND-new street market is set to start in Saltash next month, sparking excitement amongst both local residents and businesses.
With grant funding having been secured from Cornwall Council, Saltash Town Team and Saltash Town Council, the market — which will initially be part of a six-month trial — will begin on March 15.
Located on the Fore Street, outside Superdrug and The Original Factory Shop, it will run from 10am to 3pm and is set to offer a wide range of produce from local suppliers and businesses.
Future market dates are set for April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19 and August 16.
Meanwhile, campaigners who feared that a popular World War II memorial bench would have to be moved to help site the new market say they are content that this will no longer happen.
Spokesperson Barry Brooking said: “It has been a real battle to have the right thing done over this matter, but we have eventually got there. The future of the memorial bench now seems secured, a big relief to many of our local community and we can all support the market now and wish it every success to add value to our Fore Street shops.”