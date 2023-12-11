In Cornwall alone, the charity received 549 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year. The distressing new statistics - which include statistics for each county - have been released as part of the charity's Join the Christmas Rescue campaign - aiming to support its frontline staff ahead of what could be a "bleak” winter season for pets and other animals. In the first ten months of the year, the line had been open for 3,474 hours - meaning it averages 12.5 calls about neglect every single hour, or one report every 288 seconds. The number of reports the charity had about neglect in October (4,387) - was also higher than the number in that month of 2022 (3,818), 2021 (4,186) and 2020 (3,931) - with incidents shooting up up an eye-watering 14.9% compared to last year. The data follows previous statistics suggesting calls about abandoned animals are at a three-year high, with the charity expecting to receive more than 21,400 calls about unwanted and dumped animals this year too.