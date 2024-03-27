The spokesperson continued: “There are a number of innovative technologies being used in the project. One of these is the use of a small box containing three pairs of fibre optic sensors which has been installed on the north side of the Tamar Bridge. Developed by CSIRO, these sensors, called HydraSpectraTM, measure the reflected light spectra that occurs when there is a change in water colour associated with water quality. This means they can detect the water colour associated with changes in water quality during high loads of fertilisers, sewage effluent and heavy metals.