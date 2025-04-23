SHADOW Transport Secretary MP Gareth Bacon has hit out at the government’s decision to approve higher Tamar Bridge tolls, accusing Labour of failing the people of South East Cornwall.
Mr Bacon condemned the move as a “rubber-stamped hike” pushed through without serious scrutiny, warning that it smacks of either carelessness or outright disregard for local residents.
He insisted a Conservative-led Department for Transport would have demanded a full and transparent investigation into potential cost savings before even considering burdening commuters with higher charges.
In a letter for the attention of Cornwall Conservative candidates, he wrote: “Past and present representatives of South East Cornwall recently met with me to brief me on the vital importance of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry to the economic and social well-being of people in the region.
“They updated me on the history of the infrastructure in the region, from the original concept in the 1950s to the present-day operation and outlined their concerns regarding the financial management of these vital crossings.
“Given the central importance of these crossings to the local area, how the assets are managed is of great importance. Any decision to increase the level of the tolls must be considered very thoroughly because the impact of doing so could have very significantly adverse consequences on local people.
“Having looked at the recent decision by the Labour Government’s Secretary of State for Transport, to allow an increase in Tamar Tolls, I am not convinced this was considered with appropriate rigour.
“Had I been Secretary of State, I would have insisted on a thorough investigation of any savings that could have been made with the organisation before approving an increase.
“I believe that to simply rubber stamp a toll increase, apparently without an in-depth investigation is at best careless and at worst demonstrates that Labour do not care sufficiently about the needs of South East Cornwall.”
It was only last month that the Secretary of State for Transport, MP Heidi Alexander, confirmed that tolls will rise for all vehicles. Fares for cars and vans will go up from £2.60 to £3, while fares for Tamar Tag holders would rise from £1.30 to £1.50.
The decision was reached after a public inquiry was held before an independent inspector in October of last year in Plymouth.
Ms Alexander said she agreed with the conclusions of the inspector, Simon Dean, that the proposed increases were necessary to ensure the continued operation of the crossings.
She also said the current level of toll income was insufficient and that the crossings must be self-financing whilst providing a safe, efficient and reliable service.
The Secretary of State’s decision did not sit well with the Tamar Toll Action Group, who wrote at the time: “It is with great disappointment we advise that on the same day the government commits £9-billion of public money to another Thames crossing, it also announces it cannot find a single penny to support hard pressed people in the South West and therefore approves the Toll Revision Application to increase the Tamar Toll Tax by a further 15 per cent.
“This constitutes a 100 per cent rise in four years and a 650 per cent rise in the last three decades.”