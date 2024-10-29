FOLLOWING the installation of a play pirate ship at Coombe Park Playpark, Torpoint, an official opening took place on Saturday, October 19.
There was a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ theme to the day and a playlist of sea shanties and pirate songs were organised by Geoff Lea and played in the background, while children, some in fancy dress, their families and friends arrived for the event.
Becky Lingard, chair of the Maker-with-Rame Parish Council opened the event and welcomed those keen to try out the new structure. The christening of ‘HMS Rame Head’ and the ribbon cutting was led by Commander Malcolm McCallum with six sailors from HMS Raleigh, assisted by local children.
As soon as the ribbon was cut, children of all ages eagerly explored all aspects of the multiple play opportunities on the ship. Children were treated to drinks and snacks, the sunny, warm weather continued and it made for an enjoyable afternoon for all.
A spokesperson added: “Special thanks to the following for their help and support; Commander Malcolm McCallum, and the sailors from HMS Raleigh, Courtney Thorne, Anita Chambers, and her daughter, Hayley and Juliette Neno, Geoff Lea, Kirsty and Abby at the Spar in Kingsand, Carolyn May, the parish clerk, and the parish councillors.”