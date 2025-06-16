CORNWALL Council’s Community Capacity Fund has awarded £15,000 to Torpoint Artists Collective CIC (TAC) to lead a major new project aimed at developing a town-wide arts and culture strategy.
The funding will support the creation of a comprehensive arts and culture strategy for the town and help secure the long-term future of TAC, a recently formed grassroots organisation founded by local artists.
A key part of the project is the establishment of a Creative Working Group, developed in partnership with Torpoint Town Council. This group will steer the development of the strategy, which aims to build on Cornwall’s Creative Manifesto, highlight Torpoint’s unique character, and foster new cultural events, projects, and creative spaces. The goal is for the strategy to serve as a framework that informs future cultural investment and planning across the town.
The project also includes a collaboration with intoBodmin to create a sustainable business plan for TAC, ensuring the organisation’s long-term growth. Strategic guidance will come from Groundswell, drawing on their experience in developing Newquay’s arts strategy. A creative strategist will also be commissioned to support the work.
TAC’s summer programme will feature a series of public workshops and consultation events, inviting local residents, artists, businesses, and community groups to take part. These events are designed to ensure that community voices play a central role in forming a shared cultural vision for Torpoint.
“This funding is a huge step forward – not just for TAC, but for the whole of Torpoint. We’re just getting started, and we want everyone to be part of building something creative, lasting and truly local,” said a spokesperson.
The project will run from June to December 2025, with the final strategy and business plan expected in the autumn. These resources will support future funding bids and regeneration efforts, particularly in areas like Fore Street and the town’s new residential developments.
