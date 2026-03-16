THE new piazza in St Austell town centre, created in a scheme led by the town council, has been drawing praise from residents.
Local historian and author Lyndon Allen put up a post on the Nostalgia St Austell Facebook page asking the question: “What are your thoughts on the new plaza around the war memorial?”
Lyndon said: “I’m actually quite impressed, despite my early concerns over the removal of the beautiful iron railings. It certainly tidied the area up.”
Other positive comments have included “I think it looks really good and wish more people ventured up that way to see it”, “looks lovely”, “I think they’ve done a good job”, “looks great” and “I had reservations but I was wrong – it is brilliant”.
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